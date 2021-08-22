Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. 14,028,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

