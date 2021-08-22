Citigroup Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $12.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

