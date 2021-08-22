Citigroup Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.80.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.