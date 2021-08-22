Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 37,556 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Select Medical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SEM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

