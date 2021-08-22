Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 97,423 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,423 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

FPE opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

