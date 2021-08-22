Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 603.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

