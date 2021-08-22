Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $298.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.36.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.