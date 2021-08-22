Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

