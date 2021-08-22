Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 41,015 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 401,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,313,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.