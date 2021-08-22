Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 27,133.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 275,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

