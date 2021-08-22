Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Insider Matthew Quinn Buys 30,000 Shares

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) insider Matthew Quinn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,060.00 ($38,614.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Get Class alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Class’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.