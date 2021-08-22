ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE:CEM opened at $25.32 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
