Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

