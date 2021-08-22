Coldstack One Day Volume Reaches $208,557.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Coldstack has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $208,557.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,599.21 or 0.99941185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.44 or 0.00909857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.19 or 0.06605658 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

