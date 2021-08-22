Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 266,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,897. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

