Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

