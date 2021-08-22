Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

