Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $8,903,907. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.57, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.88. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

