Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 419,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,231 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

