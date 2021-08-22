Comparing Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) & UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Health Group and UnitedHealth Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group $257.14 billion 1.58 $15.40 billion $16.88 25.46

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bright Health Group and UnitedHealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 UnitedHealth Group 0 3 19 1 2.91

Bright Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 84.70%. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus target price of $443.74, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and UnitedHealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group 5.33% 22.15% 7.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Bright Health Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience. The OptumHealth segment provides health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, government, life sciences companies, and consumers. The OptumInsight segment focuses on data and analytics, technology, and information to help major participants in the health care industry. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

