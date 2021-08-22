Comparing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maximus and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.52 $214.51 million $3.39 25.18 Etsy $1.73 billion 14.62 $349.25 million $2.69 74.08

Etsy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maximus. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maximus and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Etsy has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats Maximus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

