Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $137,350.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gordon M. Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50.

Shares of CODI opened at $27.34 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

