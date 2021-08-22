Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

