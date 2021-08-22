Contrasting Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) & Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cricut and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 1 2 2 0 2.20 Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 823.85%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Cricut.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.37% 12.63% 5.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 6.18 $154.58 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.72 $387.28 million $0.92 43.53

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Cricut on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

