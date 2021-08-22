Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00015565 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $149.08 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00157629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.18 or 1.00103494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.81 or 0.00914848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.09 or 0.06616122 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 62,809,249 coins and its circulating supply is 19,654,564 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.