Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE CNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,113. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.