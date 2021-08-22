Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

BMO stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

