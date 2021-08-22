CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $91,092.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorVel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

