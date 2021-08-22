Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 60,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,705. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.