Cory Tamagi Sells 10,000 Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,150.

Cory Tamagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circa Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,300 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$1,755.00.

Shares of CVE CTO opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.