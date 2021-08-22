Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $106,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST opened at $458.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

