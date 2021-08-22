Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

