Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 17,175,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,604. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

