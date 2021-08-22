Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $156.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.29. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

