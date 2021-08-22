Credit Suisse Group Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 24.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 180.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 413.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

