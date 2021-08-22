Critical Review: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zeta Global and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 6 0 2.75 PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62

Zeta Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 114.37%. PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $47.46, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and PagerDuty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $368.12 million 3.04 -$53.22 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $213.56 million 15.13 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -44.40

Zeta Global has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zeta Global beats PagerDuty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

