Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

