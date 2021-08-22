CSFB Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.
Hydro One stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.65.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
