CSFB Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.65.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.