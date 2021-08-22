Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,863 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.
In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The ONE Group Hospitality Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
