Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,863 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.