Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $84,000 in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

