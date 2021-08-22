Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.60 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $242.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

