Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,021 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eargo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

EAR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $841.16 million and a P/E ratio of -17.18. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

