cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 0.4% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,255.05 or 0.14971427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $72.55 million and $244,283.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.00808975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00101618 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.