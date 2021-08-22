CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

