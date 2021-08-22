CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

