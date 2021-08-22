CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.