CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 92,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,408. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

