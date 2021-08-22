CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.