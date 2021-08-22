CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 7,596 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

