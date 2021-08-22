CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $120.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $118.30 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $491.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.90. 289,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.68. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

